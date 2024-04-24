Airline Passengers Get Good News From the DOT

New guidelines require airlines to spell out all fees, quickly issue cash refunds for canceled flights
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 24, 2024 10:35 AM CDT
New DOT Rules Promise Fliers Refunds 'Without Headaches'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 27 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Airline passengers will soon see some relief when it comes to refunds and so-called junk fees. Per new rules set out by the Biden administration on Wednesday, airlines must now show the full price of travel when passengers are booking their trip, reports NPR. That means that airlines have to advertise all applicable fees (for the likes of checked baggage and reservation changes or cancellations), meaning they can't pull a bait and switch by advertising a low fare, then tacking on various fees at the point of purchase. This applies to both travel booked via airline websites and through ticket agents. The rules will take effect over the next two years, per the AP. Other changes:

  • Refunds: According to the new guidelines, airlines must offer cash back automatically, and within a few days' time, for canceled flights or delays that are "significant." The regulations now define "significant" as any domestic flight that's held up for at least three hours, or six hours for international flights. Airlines can offer travel credits or another flight, but consumers retain the right to ask for the cash instead. Meanwhile, travelers who can't make their flights because they're sick are now entitled to a travel voucher good for five years, per Politico.

  • Refunds, II: Consumers will also more easily get their money back for things like internet service that isn't working during the flight or checked bags that don't arrive within 12 hours of a domestic flight (international flights get a 15- to 30-hour window).
  • The numbers: Industry carrier group Airlines for America responded to the new rules by noting that its member carriers "abide by—and frequently exceed—DOT regulations regarding consumer protections." The organization says that the biggest 11 US airlines sent out $43 billion in customer refunds from 2020 to 2023.
  • Buttigieg: "Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them—without headaches or haggling," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says in a statement, per Politico. The DOT says its new rules will save consumers $500 million annually, notes the AP.
(More airlines stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X