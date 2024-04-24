New DOT Rules Promise Fliers Refunds 'Without Headaches'

Airline passengers will soon see some relief when it comes to refunds and so-called junk fees. Per new rules set out by the Biden administration on Wednesday, airlines must now show the full price of travel when passengers are booking their trip, reports NPR. That means that airlines have to advertise all applicable fees (for the likes of checked baggage and reservation changes or cancellations), meaning they can't pull a bait and switch by advertising a low fare, then tacking on various fees at the point of purchase. This applies to both travel booked via airline websites and through ticket agents. The rules will take effect over the next two years, per the AP. Other changes:

Refunds: According to the new guidelines, airlines must offer cash back automatically, and within a few days' time, for canceled flights or delays that are "significant." The regulations now define "significant" as any domestic flight that's held up for at least three hours, or six hours for international flights. Airlines can offer travel credits or another flight, but consumers retain the right to ask for the cash instead. Meanwhile, travelers who can't make their flights because they're sick are now entitled to a travel voucher good for five years, per Politico.