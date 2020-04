(Newser) – The list of possible symptoms of the coronavirus has grown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its official list of indicators, CBS reports, which had been just fever, cough and shortness of breath. The last one has been elaborated on, as well. The signs that you might have the coronavirus now are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell