(Newser) – A Spanish news anchor reporting from home inadvertently showcased the inner workings of his thorny love life during a recent broadcast. Per Decider, the story involves Alfonso Merlos, a contributing reporter on a news and lifestyle show who had been romantically involved with Marta Lopez, a former contestant on Spain's version of Big Brother. He was doing an on-air interview last week when something unexpected was spotted in the background: a "semi-naked woman," per the Twitter user who captured the moment and posted it online, along with an "oops!!!" The problem (besides the gaffe itself) is that the disrobed woman wasn't Lopez, but a woman who has been IDed as journalist Alexia Rivas, rumored to be carrying on with Merlos on the side (though Decider calls Lopez "estranged" from Merlos).

story continues below

After what the Sun says was days of silence following the incident, Merlos finally appeared on Spanish TV to apologize to Lopez, though he says the two weren't a couple when the video was made. "If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else," he said to his apparent ex. Rivas tells a local publication she's been seeing Merlos for a few weeks and that he told her he was unattached. Lopez, meanwhile, has reacted to the much-circulated clip, and she's not happy. "You have all seen it ... what do you want me to tell you?" she tells a local newspaper. "It is quite shameful." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

