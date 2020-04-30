Biden Allegations a 'Huge Deal That's Not Going Away'

(Newser) – Joe Biden has yet to address a former aide's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, and women's rights groups are running out of patience. Several women's groups prepared a letter earlier this month urging the candidate to address Tara Reade's allegations, but they put it on hold while they pressured Biden's advisers to get him to make a statement, the New York Times reports. Shaunna Thomas of the UltraViolet advocacy group says it is hard for sexual assault survivors to see an accuser "being tossed aside and actively being weaponized by cynical political actors." She adds: "It would be an incredible moment of leadership for Joe Biden to show up." The groups wanted Biden to make a statement before the end of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. More:

Campaign circulates talking points. BuzzFeed reports that Biden aides provided top Democratic supporters with a list of talking points on the issue, which said Biden "believes that all women have the right to be heard and to have their claims thoroughly reviewed." The talking points also asserted, incorrectly, that a thorough review from the Times concluded that "this incident did not happen." The Times says its story "made no conclusion either way."