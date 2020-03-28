Ex-Biden Aide Makes Harrowing Accusation

(Newser) – "You're nothing to me." A former Joe Biden aide says those words are still ringing in her ears after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1993, the Huffington Post reports. The accuser, Tara Reade, went on a podcast this week and said Biden kissed her, thrust his fingers inside her, and got upset when she pushed him off: "Come on, man!" he supposedly said. "I heard you liked me." Reade claims he then jabbed a finger at her and said she was nothing: "And he was right. That's how people treated me ... I have no platform, I am no one and to him I'm nothing." Reade was among eight women who accused Biden in April of inappropriate touching, but says she kept quiet about the rest after enduring a wave of online harassment. For more, including Vladimir Putin's role:



Time's Up: Reade tried reaching out to Time's Up—a key organization in the #MeToo movement—but was rebuffed because the group was afraid of accusing a candidate for federal office, the Intercept reports. It seems Time's Up was concerned about losing its nonprofit status.