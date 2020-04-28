2 Women Come Forward to Back Joe Biden Accuser's Story

(Newser) – Two more people have come forward to say Tara Reade, the woman who says Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she was his aide in 1993, talked to them about the alleged incident at the time. "This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it," a former neighbor of Reade's tells Business Insider. And a former colleague of Reade's, who worked with her after she worked for Biden, says she remembers Reade talking about her former boss in Washington, DC, sexually harassing her. She says Reade complained that she was fired after raising concerns about the treatment. Biden's camp has denied Reade's allegations. Two others, including Reade's brother, have previously come forward to corroborate her story, while other former coworkers of Reade's have cast doubt on the claims.

The former neighbor says an emotional Reade told her the story while crying. "I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him. And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn't feel there was anything she could do." Last week, the Intercept unearthed an anonymous caller to Larry King's show in 1993 that Tara Reade says was her mother. During a show about the culture in DC, the unnamed woman discussed the problems her daughter was having with a senator. "My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him," the caller says. (Read more Tara Reade stories.)

