After Biden's Denial, His Accuser Gives Interview

(Newser) – Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, has been interviewed on camera by Megyn Kelly. The former Fox News host announced the interview Thursday, the same day it took place. "Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange," Kelly posted on Twitter. "A ton of news coming." The interview will go up on Kelly's Instagram and YouTube accounts, the Hill reports, but she didn't say when that will happen. Kelly also plans to release highlights ahead of time. In one Twitter teaser, per USA Today, Reade says she doesn't want Biden to apologize to her at this point, but she wants him to drop out of the presidential race. "Please step forward and be held accountable," Reade says, addressing the former vice president. "You should not be running on character for the president of the United States."

It's Reade's first on-camera interview since Biden denied her accusation on MSNBC last week. In addition, she has retained a law firm, Wigdor, that represented women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. The firm issued a statement saying that it has no political motivation in taking Reade as a client, but that it believes "every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel." Reade worked on Biden's Senate staff when she said the assault took place. In her interview, Kelly told the Hill, Reade "gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account." She said she realizes Biden won't quit the race. "But I wish he would,” Reade said. "That’s how I feel emotionally." (Reaction to Biden's interview was mixed.)

