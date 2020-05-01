(Newser) – After what the New York Times says were "intensive discussions" within Joe Biden's campaign on how he should best address former aide Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against him, the former vice president appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe program Friday morning to directly speak to the issue. When MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski asked Biden directly to go on the record on whether he'd sexually assaulted Reade, who says Biden did so in a Senate building in 1993, Biden answered succinctly. "No, it is not true," he responded. "I'm saying unequivocally: It never, never happened." Biden says he doesn't remember any complaint filed by Reade and adds his team hadn't reached out to Reade.

The Times notes that before Biden's MSNBC appearance, he hadn't been asked about the allegations in any interviews. Top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are using the accusation in attacks against Biden, but President Trump, who himself has dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against him, wasn't quite as aggressive when asked about it Thursday. "I think he should respond," he said of Biden, though he added, "It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations, I've been falsely charged numerous times—and there is such a thing." More on Biden's response:

