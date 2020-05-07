'I'm a Little Overwhelmed': Salon Owner Freed From Jail

(Newser) – Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who refused to close her business in defiance of state orders, won't be serving a week in jail after all. Luther walked free on Thursday after the state Supreme Court ordered her release, reports the Dallas Morning News. Luther spent two days in jail. Before the court ruling, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweaked the wording of his own previously issued directive to remove the prospect of jail time for offenders. And Luther received more good news on Thursday: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he would pay her $7,000 fine, per CBS DFW.

“I’m a little overwhelmed," Luther told supporters upon her release. "I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met and now you’re all my friends." A judge sent Luther to jail on Tuesday for contempt of court after she refused to shutter her business and apologize for violating the governor's coronavirus orders. The move caused instant controversy, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton among those calling it "outrageous" that Luther ended up in jail, per CBS News. Abbott also called the judge's move "excessive." On Friday, as part of the state's loosening of coronavirus restrictions, all salons will be allowed to reopen anyway. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

