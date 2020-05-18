Less Than a Minute of Footage Was Posted. 2 Girls Died

(Newser) – Less than a minute of footage allegedly showing two teen Pakistani girls in a secluded area with a young man was posted online. Now those two girls are dead. Male relatives allegedly shot the girls, ages 16 and 18, this week in a so-called "honor killing," the Guardian reports. The father of one girl and the brother of the other have been arrested, and two other family members are being sought. Police are also looking for a third young woman shown in the footage to make sure she is safe. The young man involved is believed to have recorded himself with the three females and posted the video to social media recently, even though it was shot nearly a year ago, the BBC reports. A life sentence is now mandated in Pakistan for anyone convicted of an honor killing. (Read more Pakistan stories.)