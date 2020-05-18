A True 2020 Hero: Priest Who Squirted Holy Water Out of Gun

(Newser) – It happened over Easter weekend, but thanks to a Twitter user who just now discovered the photos, a Michigan priest is going viral. Father Timothy Pelc was shown in pictures posted by St. Ambrose Parish last month blessing parishioners' Easter food baskets ... by squirting holy water out of a water gun. Pelc was simply "adapting to the need for social distancing" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the parish wrote. The AP notes the photos have spawned the inevitable memes, including one showing Pelc squirting water at demons amid the fires of hell. Pelc, 70, tells BuzzFeed he first consulted with an ER doctor to make sure his squirt gun plan was safe. (Read more uplifting news stories.)