Trump Threatens to Shut Down Social Media Sites Over Bias

(Newser)
–
President Trump escalated his new feud with Twitter on Wednesday morning by threatening to shut it and other social media sites down over what he sees as political bias. The threat comes after Twitter added a fact-check function to some of the president's tweets. "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices," Trump tweeted. "We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. ... Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!"
- Can he? Despite Trump's threat, he has "little authority" to shut down the sites, notes Bloomberg. Potential regulations are another thing, though adviser Kellyanne Conway declined to suggest specifics on Wednesday. “The president’s saying please stop suppressing conservative voices,” she said. On Twitter's new fact-checking move: “I thought using outlets that are decisively and proudly anti-Trump to fact-check the president was maybe the richest piece of the whole thing.”