Trump: 'Twitter Is Now Interfering' in Election

(Newser) – President Trump is hitting back hard at Twitter after the social media company started flagging his tweets about mail-in voting. The tech giant "is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post," the POTUS posted on, yes, Twitter Tuesday night. Twitter has yet to flag any more tweets beyond the two that were slapped with a fact-check warning earlier Tuesday, the first time Twitter has ever pulled such a move on Trump, per CNN.

Trump's campaign manager also responded to the controversy Tuesday night, releasing a statement accusing "Silicon Valley" of pulling "out all the stops to obstruct and interfere" with Trump "getting his message through to voters," Business Insider reports. "Partnering with the biased fake news media 'fact checkers' is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility," Brad Parscale's statement continues. Yahoo News notes that Twitter has yet to flag or remove any of Trump's tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and the 2001 death of one of his staffers, a fact that has reportedly angered some Twitter employees. (Read more President Trump stories.)

