Men Hired for Sexual Fantasy Broke Into Wrong House

(Newser) – Two men hired to fulfill a sexual fantasy that involved breaking into an Australian man's home, tying him up, and rubbing a broom handle over his underwear showed up at the wrong home—and one of those men has now been acquitted of breaking and entering while armed with a weapon. A man living near Griffith, New South Wales, provided his address over Facebook but later updated it after moving, per the Guardian. The hired men apparently showed up at a home on the first street he provided just after 6am on July 14, 2019, surprising the resident by standing over his bed with machetes at their sides. "Are you sure you are not Kevin? As we were told to come to ... pick up Kevin," one of the men told the resident, who'd ripped off his sleep apnea mask, per BuzzFeed. Upon realizing the resident was not Kevin, one of the men said, "Sorry, mate," and shook the resident's hand, per the BBC. He called police.

The men then proceeded to the correct address, where they were asked to leave their machetes in their car. They were ultimately arrested while the client made breakfast. In a May 15 decision shared online Tuesday, District Court Judge Sean Grant acknowledged "the facts of the case are unusual." But he said the pair did not appear to have acted intentionally. "It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom," said a lawyer for one of the accused, Terrence Leroy, who was acquitted. "Entry was not with intent to intimidate." Grant noted the men had "carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy," which was to be carried out with discretion. He added the client "was willing to pay [$3,330] if it was 'really good.'" (Read more sexual fantasy stories.)

