Scientists Didn't Expect This on the Ocean Floor

(Newser) – Imagine going deep underwater, spotting strange creatures in the dark—and making a first-ever find. That's what researchers say happened when they spotted a so-called "Dumbo" octopus on the Indian Ocean floor for the first time, Science Times reports. The white cephalopod, named after Disney's Dumbo for its big ear-like fins, was seen swimming at roughly 23,000 feet in the Java Trench. That's deeper than any octopus has been seen before. Alan Jamieson, a scientist behind the find, says this shows octopuses can create habitats in at least 99% of the world's seafloor.

story continues below