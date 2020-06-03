Ben & Jerry's 'Just Put All Corporate Statements to Shame'

(Newser)
–
Last week, Ben & Jerry's was busy launching a limited flavor called Boots on the Moooo'n. Fast forward a week, and its focus is entirely terrestrial. The company released what CNN terms a "forceful statement" on its website late Tuesday titled "We must dismantle white supremacy." The company begins by addressing the death of George Floyd, writing that his "murder was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning." More:
- And the company goes back to the beginning: "What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is the fruit borne of toxic seeds planted on the shores of our country in Jamestown in 1619, when the first enslaved men and women arrived on this continent. Floyd is the latest in a long list of names that stretches back to that time and that shore. Some of those names we know—Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Emmett Till, Martin Luther King, Jr.—most we don't."