(Newser) – The 28-year-old son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been arrested in Orange County, Calif., after cops there say he stabbed a neighbor earlier this week. Per TMZ Sports, authorities say Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a call the previous night about a stabbing in San Clemente. "The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident," police say.

The New York Post notes that Adam was on his father's team when they appeared on a celebrity version of Family Feud in 2017. Adam, said to be 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, according to booking files, has since been released from custody, per police. The alleged victim took himself to the hospital with "with multiple non-life-threatening injuries," cops say. TMZ tried to reach out to both Abdul-Jabbars: The site couldn't get in touch with the younger one, and a rep for Kareem hung up on TMZ. (Read more Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stories.)

