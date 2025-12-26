As Cocaine Prices Fall, 'Narco-Submarines' Are No Longer Single Use

Cocaine is now so cheap in Europe that traffickers are changing their business model at sea, Spanish police said. Instead of sinking their custom-built "narco-submarines" after a single run from South America, smuggling groups are increasingly refueling them and sending them back for repeat trips. When wholesale cocaine prices were higher, gangs could afford to scuttle the vessels in deep Atlantic waters near the Azores and Canary Islands, the Guardian reports.

But with overproduction pushing prices down to $17,000 or so a kilo—roughly half what they were a few years ago—dumping the subs has become too costly, said Alberto Morales, who heads the central narcotics brigade of Spain's national police. Each costs around $700,000 to build and typically carries more than 3 tons of cocaine. Spain has detected 10 of these semi-submersible craft in its waters since 2006, when the first was found abandoned in a Galician estuary. Morales said traffickers now offload their cargo in European waters, refuel at sea using support platforms, and send the semi-submersibles back across the Atlantic "as many times as possible."

He added that while only 10 narco-subs have been officially logged, the real number is surely higher, per the Guardian. After seizing one they said was carrying nearly 2 tons of cocaine in the mid-Atlantic last month, Portuguese authorities described the craft as a miserable way to travel. "Between the heat, the vessel's fumes and high waves, with difficult weather conditions, even one day is tricky" for those aboard, said Vítor Ananias, head of the police unit that combats drug trafficking, per the BBC. "By the end of 15 or 20 days all you want is to get out." The craft was so fragile that it could not be towed in during rough weather, he said, and eventually sank in the open sea.