FBI: 'Boogaloo' Extremists Used Protests as Cover

An Air Force sergeant already charged with killing a sheriff's deputy in California on June 6 has now been charged with a drive-by shooting that killed a federal officer and critically injured another in Oakland last month. Investigators say Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo and an accomplice support the extremist "Boogaloo" movement, which is preparing for a second Civil War, and used the George Floyd protests as cover to attack law enforcement, the San Jose Mercury News reports. "There is no evidence that these men had any intention to join the demonstration in Oakland," says John Bennet, special agent in charge of the FBI in San Francisco. "They came to Oakland to kill cops." Dave Patrick Underwood, a 53-year-old Federal Protective Service officer, was killed in the May 29 shooting, the AP reports.

Investigators say Carrillo—leader of an elite anti-terrorist security squadron known as the Phoenix Ravens—met alleged accomplice Robert A. Justus Jr., 30, on Facebook and plotted the Oakland attack with him. Authorities say Justus drove a van while Carrillo fired an AR-15-style gun at the officers outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building, where they had been monitoring protests. On June 11, five days after Carrillo's arrest for the ambush killing of Santa Cruz Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, Justus arrived at the federal building in Oakland with his mother to confess, authorities say. He has been charged with attempted murder and aiding and abetting murder, while Carrillo will face federal murder and attempted murder charges as well as state charges. (Read more California stories.)

