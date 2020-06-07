2 Officers Die in Ambush Killings. Enter the FBI.

(Newser) – The FBI and local investigators are trying to determine a possible link between the ambush-style killing of a Northern California sheriff's deputy Saturday night and that of a federal officer who was fatally shot outside the US courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago, the AP reports. The FBI office in San Francisco confirmed Sunday its investigators were working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department to determine a possible motive, and links to other crimes committed in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the attack that killed a Federal Protection Service officer and critically wounded another officer on May 29. Both involved shooters in a van.

An active-duty US Air Force sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, and wounding two other officers. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30pm Saturday about a suspicious van near Santa Cruz. When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and led deputies to a home where they were ambushed by gunfire and explosives. Gutzwiller was wounded and later died; another deputy was wounded, and a highway patrol officer was shot in the hand. Authorities say the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, attempted a carjacking and also was shot during his arrest. He was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Carrillo will be charged with first-degree murder.