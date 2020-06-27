(Newser) – He said the sexual assault claims against him were "factually impossible." Now, Justin Bieber is determined to prove it. Per legal docs obtained by TMZ, the 26-year-old Canadian singer has filed suit against two Jane Does ostensibly named "Danielle" and "Kadi" who claimed on social media that he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2014 and 2015, respectively. In his complaint, Bieber calls their "malicious" allegations "outrageous, fabricated lies" and says he has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove they're lying. In the case of "Danielle," who alleges Bieber assaulted her at a Four Seasons in Austin, Texas, in 2014 after an SXSW event, Bieber says he was at SXSW but didn't stay at the Four Seasons, instead opting to stay at a rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In the case of "Kadi," who accuses Bieber of sexually assaulting her at NYC's Langham hotel in 2015, Bieber says her timeline is an "impossibility" due to his alibi. He also notes she's apparently a "superfan" who has been trying to meet him for some time, though he says she never has—a fact she appears to have admitted to in one of her own tweets. CNN notes that Bieber already laid out much of his evidence Sunday on Twitter. Per TMZ, he suggests in his complaint that Danielle and Kadi may even be the same person, or that his accuser(s) are collaborating to ruin his reputation. He's suing for more than $20 million in damages. (Read more Justin Bieber stories.)

