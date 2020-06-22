(Newser) – Two women came forward on Twitter over the weekend with sexual assault claims against Justin Bieber, spurring a response from the 26-year-old Canadian pop star on the same platform—for one of the allegations, at least. Per USA Today, the first accusation came Saturday evening from someone named "Danielle" in a post from an account that has since been deleted. Pop Crave has the screenshots, in which Danielle alleges that Bieber, then 20, sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, when she was 21, at the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas. Per the Guardian, Allison Kaye, a Scooter Braun bigwig who reps Bieber, was the first to issue a denial on Bieber's behalf, calling the allegation "factually impossible." Then, Sunday night, Bieber himself took to Twitter, echoing Kaye's words and noting his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, had been with him during his trip to Texas that March.

In a series of tweets, Bieber lays out emails, articles, and pics he gathered to refute the allegation, including a receipt showing he and Gomez had stayed at an Austin Airbnb on March 9 and Westin hotel on March 10. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," Bieber wrote. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action." Pitchfork adds another complication, however: a second accusation, made Sunday on Twitter, by "Kadi." In her post, Kadi says she was with Bieber at the Langham hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015, when he groped her, "pinned me down" on the bed, and "penetrated me." She says she'd been reluctant to initially come forward because of a "fear of being called a disgrace by my family." Bieber hasn't yet addressed her allegations. (Read more Justin Bieber stories.)

