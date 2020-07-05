European Nation Is Back to Ordering Lockdowns

(Newser) – Authorities in northwestern Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county with a population of 71,000 for fears of a coronavirus outbreak, the AP reports. Regional authorities in Galicia announced Sunday that movement to and from A Mariña county located on Spain's northern Atlantic coast will be prohibited starting at midnight. It will run through Friday, two days before the region holds elections. The decision comes one day after regional authorities in northeast Catalonia locked down an area with over 200,000 inhabitants.

story continues below

Both lockdowns only allow people to leave the areas for work and other extenuating circumstances. The small-scale lockdowns come two weeks after Spain ended a national state of emergency that enable the national government to lockdown the entire country and prohibit travel between provinces or certain areas since mid-March. Over 28,000 people are confirmed to have died from the virus in Spain.