Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest Was Far From Genteel

The disgraced British socialite was arrested by more than 20 armed law officers
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 5, 2020 4:20 PM CDT

(Newser) – Turns out Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest was no small affair. The alleged madam—who's accused of delivering underaged girls to infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—was collared by more than 20 armed police and agents who stormed her private New Hampshire retreat, the Guardian reports. Seems they kicked down the door of her rural property, called Tucked Away, and led her off in handcuffs. The 58-year-old disgraced socialite is currently held in Merrimack County jail in New Hampshire pending her transfer to New York and a court appearance this week. In related news:

  • Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims Maxwell could be heard crying and wailing in her remote court appearance, but other reports contradict that. Giuffre told 60 Minutes Australia she heard "a very loud British woman screaming, 'Why is this happening? How is this happening? How could this happen?'—and just crying her eyes out," but reporters say Maxwell only spoke in a low voice while responding to procedural questions, per the New York Post. The Daily Mail suggests Giuffre confused Maxwell with another woman because observers of the remote appearance could only hear the audio.
  • A 2002 photo has emerged of Maxwell kidding around on the queen's throne at Buckingham Palace with Kevin Spacey beside her in the place reserved for the queen's husband, per the Telegraph. Seems Prince Andrew, a close friend of Maxwell's, had organized a tour for Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Maxwell and Spacey came along. Andrew has been accused of partaking in Epstein's sex ring, while Spacey's career was tarnished by accusations he came onto a 14-year-old boy.
