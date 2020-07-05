Off-Duty Cop Opens Fire on Shoplifting Suspect

(Newser) – An off-duty police officer in Oklahoma opened fire on a customer who allegedly stole a BBQ grill from a Walmart, TMZ reports. The Langston University cop was caught on video (WARNING: violence) struggling with the suspect, who was in the driver's seat of a car in the Walmart parking lot. As the vehicle backs up, he draws his firearm and shoots off at least eleven rounds. Incredibly, the shoplifting suspect was said to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Officials say police are investigating the Del City incident and will present evidence to the district attorney, who will consider possible charges, per KOCO. Police believe the off-duty officer worked at the Walmart, per KFOR, but his identity and the suspect's remain unknown. Police say the suspect had a receipt for purchased items but also took things without paying. (Read more police shooting stories.)

