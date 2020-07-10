Naya Rivera Presumed Dead in Lake Incident

(Newser) – Glee actress Naya Rivera is presumed to have died in what police are calling a "horrible accident" at California's Lake Piru Wednesday. After the 33-year-old and her son rented a pontoon boat on the southern California lake in the afternoon, only the 4-year-old was found on the boat hours later, alive and wearing a life vest, when they were late returning it. On Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the mission had turned from search and rescue to recovery, CNN reports. "We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming she drowned in the lake," a deputy told reporters.

A sergeant says detectives spoke to Rivera's son, and based on that conversation do not believe she made it to shore; the boy reportedly said they went swimming but Rivera never made it back on the boat. A second life jacket was found still on board the boat, which was located far from shore in waters about 30 feet deep. Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on Glee, had been to the lake before, police said. Her son is "in good health" and with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, People reports. He's "doing as well as can be expected," says the sergeant. "Our hearts and our prayers and thoughts go out to the Rivera family. This is a terrible tragedy for all of them and we hope to bring closure for that family." Rivera's last tweet was a photo of her with her son.


