Glee Star Missing After 'Horrible Accident'

(Newser) – Authorities say former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. KNBC reports that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday. Three hours later, her young son was found asleep alone on the boat wearing a life vest. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," sheriff's department officials said. They said Rivera went swimming with her son, but he was the only one who returned to the boat.

Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but it was suspended by nighttime, the AP reports. The search will continue early Thursday. Rivera’s 4-year-old son is from her marriage to Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage. She called her young son “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him" in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry. Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader, in the musical-comedy Glee, which aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015