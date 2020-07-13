 
X

Stocks Surrender Early Gains

Dismal earnings reports expected Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 13, 2020 3:47 PM CDT

(Newser) – Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower Monday in another day of roller-coaster trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% after being up more than 1.6% earlier. Technology companies, which led the market higher in the morning, led it lower in the afternoon. Investors were discouraged to see that California extended a shutdown of bars and indoor dining and ordered gyms, churches, and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising. The S&P 500 fell 29.82 points to 3,155.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,085.80 The Nasdaq Composite dropped 226.60 points, or 2.1%, to 10,390.84.

story continues below

Earnings reporting season really gets going on Tuesday, when several of the country’s biggest banks are slated to report their results, including JPMorgan Chase. Across the S&P 500, expectations are almost universally dreadful, the AP reports. Analysts say the biggest US companies likely saw their earnings per share plummet nearly 45% from April through June, compared with year-ago levels. That would be the sharpest drop since the depths of the Great Recession in 2008, according to FactSet. Investors, however, largely seem willing to give a pass for such terrible results in the latest quarter and maybe even for a couple more. "We—and many investor—expect the coronavirus-induced collapse in profits will be concentrated in 2020," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a report.

(Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.