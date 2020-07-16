(Newser)
–
The body parts of a 33-year-old venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur were found in garbage bags in his Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, kicking off an investigation into what authorities believe was a professional hit job. Surveillance video shows a person dressed head to toe in black and wearing a black mask join Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh in the elevator of his luxury condo building on the Lower East Side around 1:40pm Monday. That's when things turned very, very grim:
- Saleh, whose $2.25 million apartment occupied the entire seventh floor of the building, swiped a key fob but "appeared to grow uneasy when the person in black fumbled in the absence of ordinary elevator buttons," reports the Daily Beast. As shown on the elevator's camera, the pair exchanged words, though there's audio.
- The elevator then opened directly into Saleh's apartment, a law enforcement source tells CNN. The person followed Saleh as he turned right. Saleh then fell to the floor. He's believed to have been immobilized with a stun gun.