Trump Niece Says She Sees Family Dynamic Writ Large

(Newser) – A book that her family didn't want to see the light of day is going into its 14th printing after its first official day of sales. Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man has sold 950,000 copies, USA Today reports, a Simon & Schuster record. That total includes print books, e-audiobooks, and ebooks. A statement from her publisher called the 214-page book a "must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world." Mary Trump elaborated on that dynamic in an interview with the Washington Post, saying she was seeing similar dysfunction reflected in the US leadership now. President Trump installs weaker people, his niece said, while at the same time being taken advantage of "by people who are stronger and savvier than he is."

story continues below

Mary Trump told ABC on Wednesday, "I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do, the collateral damage that can be done by allowing someone to live their lives without accountability." She said President Trump's original enabler was his father, Fred, but that role now is shared by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and his chiefs of staff. Family examples of humoring the president included a White House dinner for his sisters. Donald Trump Jr. toasted his father instead of his aunts. At one point, the president turned to daughter-in-law Lara Trump, nearly 8 years into her relationship with Eric Trump. "I barely even knew who the [expletive] she was, honestly," Trump said, until she gave a campaign speech. Everyone just laughed, Mary Trump said: "That’s what we do." On Thursday, the White House said, "This is a book of falsehoods." (Read more Mary Trump stories.)

