Gunman Posing as Delivery Driver Kills Judge's Son

(Newser) – A gunman posing as a delivery driver opened fire at a federal judge's New Jersey home Sunday, killing her 20-year-old son and injuring her husband, a source tells the AP. US District Judge Esther Salas, who was in the basement at the time, was unharmed. CNN's source says the suspect was wearing a FedEx uniform, and that Salas' son opened the door with his father right behind him; they were met with a hail of bullets. Police believe a lone perpetrator is to blame, and authorities are still searching for the suspect. Salas, who was nominated to her position by former President Obama, is the judge who sentenced the Giudices of Real Housewives fame to prison for financial crimes. There were no known threats against her.