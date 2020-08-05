Customer Asks Woman to Wear Mask Correctly, Gets Leg Broken

(Newser) – A woman using a copy machine at a New Jersey Staples store last week ended up with a broken leg after she asked a fellow customer to put on her face mask. The alleged victim, 54-year-old Margot Kagan, says 25-year-old Terri Thomas came up to the machine next to hers with her mask pulled down below her mouth. When Kagan asked her to pull it back up, police say Thomas angrily shouted at Kagan, then threw her to the floor, NJ.com reports. On Tuesday, Thomas was arrested; she's charged with second-degree aggravated assault, NBC News reports. Kagan, who walks with a cane and can be seen using it to fend Thomas off in surveillance video of the incident, had a liver transplant four months ago. (Read more coronavirus stories.)