'It Will Be Days, Not Hours' to Get Power Back After Isaias

(Newser) – Isaias has just about left the US behind, having entered southeastern Canada on Wednesday as a post-tropical cyclone. The storm's US toll: Six dead and almost 3 million people without power in the early-morning hours, per the AP and CNN. They report two people died in Windsor, North Carolina, when a tornado hit a mobile home park; a driver in Maryland and another in New York died when tree limbs fell on their vehicles; a 44-year-old woman from Allentown, Pennsylvania, died after coming upon high waters and being swept downstream; and an elderly Delaware woman was found outdoors and beneath a big branch in a pond by her home.

As for power outages, the New York Times reports Con Edison said the count of those without power in New York City and Westchester County was the second-highest ever, with outages inflicted by 2012's Hurricane Sandy retaining the top spot. “It will be days, not hours,” said a rep for the utility regarding the timeline of getting power back. (Read more Hurricane Isaias stories.)

