Students Suspended After Sharing Images of Hallways

(Newser) – Photos from the crowded hallways of a high school in Georgia went viral this week, and now at least two students have been suspended for sharing them, reports BuzzFeed. One is 15-year-old Hannah Watters, who tweeted a photo and video of the hallway traffic at North Paulding High School, along with a caption pointing out, among other things, the lack of masks in the crowd. Hannah got called to the office on Wednesday. "The policies I broke stated that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent," she tells the outlet.

She received a five-day suspension, and another student, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they were suspended for the same offense. School officials are not commenting, but they previously warned that students who violated social media rules would face punishment. Hannah, for one, is OK with her penalty because she wanted to make a larger point. "Not only did they open, but they have not been safe," she said of her school. "Many people are not following CDC guidelines because the county did not make these precautions mandatory." The Cut confirms that mask-wearing, for instance, is not mandatory in the Paulding County school system. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

