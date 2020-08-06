Trump Says Biden Opposes Guns, Energy. Also, 'He's Against God'

(Newser) – President Trump warned Thursday of a radically different future for Americans under a President Joe Biden. "Take away your guns, take away your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything," Trump told supporters at the Cleveland airport. "Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God." The president had made a similar claim last week, the Hill reports, saying "the radical left" intends to "wipe away every trace of religion from national life." Biden's campaign quickly answered the accusation that the former vice president opposes God. "Joe Biden's faith is at the core of who he is; he's lived it with dignity his entire life," a spokesman said, "and it's been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship." Biden is likely to be the Democratic nominee on the ballot against Trump, a Republican, in November.

story continues below

Biden often talks of his Catholic faith, per CNN, especially how it has helped him deal with loss. "I'm not trying to proselytize, I'm not trying to convince you to be, to share my religious views," he said at a town hall after the church shootings in Charleston. "But for me it's important because it gives me some reason to have hope and purpose." The Biden campaign's website includes a proposal for "Safeguarding America's faith-based communities." A former Republican National Committee staff member said Thursday that an attack like this could backfire on Trump. "We've seen these attacks before, and they've just not been effective outside of a very small part of the Republican base," Doug Heye said. "You've made such over-the-top political attack that questions someone's faith, it's bound to not be effective." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

