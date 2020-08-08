State to Kanye: You Gave Us 1.9K Invalid Signatures

(Newser) – Looks like Kanye West won't be on the Illinois ballot after all, TMZ reports. The politically inspired rapper handed in his petition to appear on his home state's presidential ballot in November, but officials rejected 1,928 of them—more than half—which leaves him over 1,000 short of the 2,500 he needs. Why they were rejected is unclear, but it could be fake addresses, fake names, unregistered voters, or signatures no one can read. Kanye says his "goal is to win," and the Chicago Tribune reports that GOP operatives seem to be helping him, so his political ambitions are no joke.

story continues below

President Trump himself said he liked "Kanye very much," and Kanye has all but admitted that he's running to draw Black votes away from Joe Biden: "Trump is the closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation," he told Forbes. When asked whether he hopes to hurt Biden's run, he said, "I'm not denying it; I just told you." Meanwhile, Illinois hasn't fully rejected him: The preliminary finding about his ballots still has to run through the system, including a final vote by the Illinois State Board of Elections, possibly at its Aug. 21 meeting. (Read more Kanye West stories.)

