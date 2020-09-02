Harry, Meghan Launch New Hollywood Careers

(Newser) – The move to Hollywood has paid off big-time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple have signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix that will include documentaries, feature films, and scripted shows, the Guardian reports. The partnership deal also includes children's programming. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," Harry and Meghan said in a statement. Variety reports that several projects are already in development, including an animated series on inspirational woman and a nature documentary series.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home—and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. It's not clear how much the couple, who have formed a still unnamed production company, will be paid. Meghan had a thriving acting career before she married the prince but no producing experience, while Harry knows a lot more about flying military helicopters than he does about making TV shows. The New York Times notes, however, that Netflix is known for "backing up Brink’s trucks when it wants to be in business with high-profile people," meaning their lack of experience is unlikely to affect their compensation. (Read more Duke and Duchess of Sussex stories.)

