Report: Harry, Meghan Have Moved to California

(Newser) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken the unusual step of changing their country of residence in the middle of a global pandemic. Sources tell Page Six that the couple and baby son Archie left Canada and took a private jet to Los Angeles before the border was closed to nonessential travel last week. It's not clear exactly when they left Vancouver Island, where they had been living in a rented home, the Times Colonist reports. And they've apparently exited Canada for good: "The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," an insider tells the Sun. "But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

The Sun's source says their "big support network" there was a factor. "It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria." British newspapers have dubbed the move "Megxit 2." A source tells People that the family is now living in a "secluded compound" in the Los Angeles area. Like most of the other 40 million people in California, they have not been venturing out much, the source says. (Harry's father, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19.)

