Moderators Announced for 3 Presidential Debates

(Newser) – A Fox News anchor has been chosen as the moderator of the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden—but the Trump campaign may not be thrilled about it. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday that the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland will be moderated by Chris Wallace, who was criticized by conservatives for being too hard on Trump in a recent Fox News Sunday interview, the Hill reports. The town hall-style second debate will be moderated by C-Span political editor Steve Scully in Miami on Oct. 15. The third debate will be moderated by NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker in Nashville on Oct. 22.

The only debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, will be moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. The Trump campaign has been calling for an extra debate in early September because many voters will have already cast postal ballots by the time the Sept. 29 debate takes place. Rudy Giuliani released a list of two dozen possible moderators last month, including 11 Fox hosts. None of his suggestions were on the list released Tuesday, the Washington Post notes, although the commission also decided against choosing moderators from frequent Trump target CNN; per the Hill, that's the first time CNN personalities won't participate since 2008. (Nancy Pelosi argues that Biden shouldn't debate Trump at all.)

