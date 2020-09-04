Source: Robert Pattinson Has COVID-19

(Newser) – Robert Pattinson had resumed shooting The Batman just three days prior when the actor tested positive for the coronavirus, a "highly placed" anonymous source tells Vanity Fair. Warner Bros. has not confirmed the news, but the studio issued a statement saying, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused." Variety and the Hollywood Reporter also cite sources naming Pattinson as the patient.

The movie, which shut down production back in March at the beginning of the pandemic, had just started filming again outside London. As Reuters reports, the news highlights how challenging it will be for the entertainment industry to get back up and running again as the virus continues to run its course. The Batman, whose release date has already been pushed back from June to October of next year, has about three months of filming yet to complete. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

