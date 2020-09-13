Another Giuliani Eyeing Becoming Hizzoner

(Newser) – There's a new Giuliani who's looking to run your town, New York City: He is Andrew Giuliani, the son of your erstwhile mayor Rudy. Now 34, Andrew was perhaps heretofore most notable as a precocious 7-year-old who mouthed along with his dad at his 1994 inauguration and blew kisses to the crowd, then in college, sued Duke University for kicking him off its golf team. Now a public liaison assistant to President Trump, Giuliani isn't shy about his 2021 ambitions, telling the New York Post that, "I am certainly thinking about it. It’s something that a bunch of people that I trust have approached me with. It’s been terrible to see over the last few years how the city has spiraled. I am afraid if the right candidate doesn’t win in 2021, four more years of de Blasio’s policies will remind us of the 80s.”

The Post notes the younger Giuliani's close relationship with the president; the two meet up to four times a week dealing "with everyone from Tim Cook to Kim Kardashian and everybody in between" and occasionally play golf together, though Giuliani says he's "a couple of strokes better" and has "to be careful about beating your boss." So first thing's first: getting Trump "over the finish line on November 3rd and then right after that my focus is going to be on how we can save New York City again."


