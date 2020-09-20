Popular Product Hits EPA's Virus-Killing List

(Newser) – Have some Pine-Sol? The Environmental Protection Agency says it's good for more than cleaning floors—it kills the coronavirus, too, CNN reports. The EPA has added Pine-Sol to its list of coronavirus-killing products, where Fox Business notes that it's listed under the name Tuck 3. (The list is pretty hard to decipher, but the EPA gives advice on how to figure out if your preferred product is on it.) Clorox, maker of Pine-Sol, says it will disinfect against the coronavirus if users apply with a cloth or clean sponge and wait 10 minutes. Clorox has 36 products on the EPA's list but says overwhelming demand has forced a shortage of wipes and other disinfectants that will last into 2021. (Read more coronavirus stories.)