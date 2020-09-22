Jack Osbourne's Daughter Has COVID

(Newser) – Jack Osbourne's youngest daughter has the coronavirus, his mom Sharon Osbourne announced Monday. Sharon was supposed to be live in the studio for the season 11 premiere of The Talk, but revealed she was not because she is in quarantine. Minnie, 3, got COVID-19 "from somebody who works for my son," she said. "She’s OK, she’s doing good," she added, and so far, "I don't have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don't." Sharon has to quarantine for one more week, People reports. (Jack's sister Kelly also recently made headlines.)