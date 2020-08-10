Kelly Osbourne Looks a Bit Different

(Newser) – You may have noticed, if you follow Kelly Osbourne's Instagram, that the star is looking a bit different these days. And in the comments of this picture, after the mother of The Real co-host Jeannie Mai pointed out Osbourne had lost a lot of weight, the 35-year-old replied, "That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?" She also recently shared a photo of herself with a size 26 clothing tag (approximately a US size 2), noting, "Yes...I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!" As People and USA Today report, Osbourne, who has more than two years of sobriety under her belt, had pledged to make 2020 her year of self-care. (Read more Kelly Osbourne stories.)