The unwanted milestone everyone knew was coming has arrived: The US has reached 200,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Don't expect the figure to stop growing anytime soon: Axios notes that the US is averaging about 830 deaths a day amid predictions of a winter surge in cases. "The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, and in some respects, stunning," Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN. "We do have within our capability, even before we get a vaccine, which we will get reasonably soon" to slow transmission rates, he says.