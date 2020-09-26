Brain-Eating Amoeba Seen in State's Water Supply

(Newser) – The brain-eating amoeba that recently turned up in Florida has resurfaced in a Texas town's water supply, KHOU reports. On Friday, Texas environmental officials told residents in several areas near Houston—including Lake Jackson, Brazoria, Richwood, Freeport, Angleton, and Oyster Creek—to stop using tap water, even for bathing, after possible Naegleria Fowleri was spotted in the water. By Saturday that warning was lifted for all areas except Lake Jackson. ABC7 reports that roughly 58,000 people were affected by the advisory and long lineups were seen in Lake Jackson as people stocked up on water. On the bright side, the CDC notes that people can't get infected by swallowing water contaminated with the amoeba. Infections usually occur when it enters via the nose. (Read more brain-eating amoeba stories.)