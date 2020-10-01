Chris Wallace Does Some 'Soul-Searching'

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020,... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)