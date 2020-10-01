Trump's Former Campaign Manager Resigns After Incident

(Newser) – Three days after police took Brad Parscale from his home to a hospital amid reports from his wife that he was armed and threatening suicide, the 44-year-old removed himself from President Trump's re-election campaign. "I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," said Parscale, who had been demoted from campaign manager to senior adviser in July, in a statement cited by NBC News Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Parscale's wife clarified her call to police about the matter, in which she said she and her husband had had a "verbal altercation." A police report noted that large "contusions" were noted on her arms, cheek, and forehead, and two officers are quoted in the report as saying that when asked about them, Parscale's wife said he hit her, Politico reports. But in her new statement she says, "The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior." (Read more Brad Parscale stories.)

