(Newser) – One of the under-the-radar state ballot items in 2020 has the potential to affect everyone who owns an automobile. In Massachusetts, voters easily approved a measure that will require automakers to share computer data on vehicles with independent shops, reports Reuters. If history repeats, this could become the national norm. Coverage:

The law: It was known as the "right to repair" ballot question, and roughly 3 in 4 voters were in favor, reports MassLive. Starting in 2022, buyers of new cars in the state also must receive an app that collects a wide range of "telemetics data" about their vehicles from computerized sensors. That way, the owners can share the app (it doesn't currently exist) with independent mechanics instead of relying on dealerships.