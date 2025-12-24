Rubio Bars 5 Europeans From US Over Tech Censorship

He claims they're part of 'global censorship-industrial complex'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 24, 2025 4:46 PM CST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens as President Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The State Department announced Tuesday it was barring five Europeans it accused of leading efforts to pressure US tech firms to censor or suppress American viewpoints. The Europeans, characterized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as "radical" activists and "weaponized" nongovernmental organizations, fell afoul of a new visa policy announced in May to restrict the entry of foreigners deemed responsible for censorship of protected speech in the US, the AP reports.

  • "For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose," Rubio said in a post on X. "The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship." He said the State Department will "take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States."

  • The five Europeans were identified by Sarah Rogers, the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, in a series of posts on social media. They include the leaders of organizations that address digital hate and a former European Union commissioner who clashed with Elon Musk over broadcasting an online interview with President Trump.
  • Rubio's statement said they advanced foreign government censorship campaigns against Americans and US companies, which he said created "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the US. The action to bar them from the US is part of a Trump administration campaign against foreign influence over online speech, using immigration law rather than platform regulations or sanctions.

  • The five Europeans named by Rogers are: Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate; Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, leaders of HateAid, a German organization; Clare Melford, who runs the Global Disinformation Index; and former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who was responsible for digital affairs. Rogers called Breton, a French business executive and former finance minister, the "mastermind" behind the EU's Digital Services Act, which imposes a set of strict requirements designed to keep internet users safe online. This includes flagging harmful or illegal content like hate speech.
  • Breton responded with a post on X Tuesday asking if the "wind of McCarthyism is blowing again" and noting that all 27 EU members voted for the Digital Services Act in 2022. "To our American friends: 'Censorship isn't where you think it is,'" he wrote.
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said France condemns the visa restrictions on Breton and the four others. He said the DSA was adopted to ensure that "what is illegal offline is also illegal online." He said it "has absolutely no extraterritorial reach and in no way concerns the United States." French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Breton and thanked him for his work, reports Reuters. "We will not give up, and we will protect Europe's independence and the freedom of Europeans," Macron said.
  • Most Europeans are covered by the Visa Waiver Program, which means they don't necessarily need visas to come into the country. They do, however, need to complete an online application prior to arrival under a system run by the Department of Homeland Security, so it is possible that at least some of these five people have been flagged to DHS, a source told the AP.

